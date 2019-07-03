TCG Achieves No Progress In Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Campaign, And In Release Of Hostages

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine did not achieve any progress in introduction of ceasefire regime in Donbas for the period of the harvesting campaign, as well as in release of the hostages.

The Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from press secretary of Ukraine’s representative in the TCG / former president of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma, Daria Olifer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the TCG meeting on June 5, Kuchma said the meeting of the workgroups was constructive for the first time ever.