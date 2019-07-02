subscribe to newsletter
02 July 2019, Tuesday
Swedish IKEA Starts Searching For Personnel To Work In Kyiv

The network of furniture and home goods stores IKEA (Sweden) began searching for personnel to work in Kyiv.

Data from the company’s website in Ukraine testifies to this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“IKEA is launching a large-scale campaign to recruit staff to a city-format store in Kyiv,” the company website reported.

IKEA requires sales and customer service consultants, warehouse workers for the store, retail space designers, as well as logistics support staff for an external warehouse in Brovary of Kyiv region.

At the same time, the place and exact date of opening the first store in Ukraine is not called.

It is noted that the outlet will open the largest franchisee of ІКЕА - the Ingka Group company by the end of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier IKEA planned to open the first store of a new city format in Kyiv in the Ocean Mall shopping and entertainment center.

IKEA was founded in 1943 in Sweden by Ingvar Kamprad.

The first mall of the company opened in 1958.

The structure of ІКЕА includes the production group Swedwood, which is engaged in the production of wooden furniture and components and has 35 factories in 9 countries.

The online store of the company operates in Ukraine, the goods are delivered from Poland.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv personnel IKEA Swedwn

