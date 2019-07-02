Zelenskyy, Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland Discuss Importance Of Consolidating International Coalition Against Russian Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland have discussed the importance of consolidating the international coalition to counter Russian aggression.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy met with Freeland in Toronto on July 2 as part of his visit to Canada.

The president thanked Canada for its consistent comprehensive support for Ukraine at the bilateral level and within the framework of multilateral cooperation formats, particularly the G7 and the United Nations.

Zelenskyy and Freeland noted the importance of consolidating the international coalition to counter Russian aggression.

The president of Ukraine also thanked the Canadian foreign minister for organizing an international conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine, which has begun in Toronto.

Besides, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine’s course toward full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) remained unchanged and expressed the hope for continuation of the active cooperation with Canada on the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is in Canada to attend a conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine.