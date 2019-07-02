subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.8
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy, Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland Discuss Importance Of Consolidating International Coalition Against Russian Aggression
02 July 2019, Tuesday, 19:35 32
Politics 2019-07-03T00:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy, Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland Discuss Importance Of Consolidating International Coalition Agai

Zelenskyy, Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland Discuss Importance Of Consolidating International Coalition Against Russian Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland have discussed the importance of consolidating the international coalition to counter Russian aggression.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy met with Freeland in Toronto on July 2 as part of his visit to Canada.

The president thanked Canada for its consistent comprehensive support for Ukraine at the bilateral level and within the framework of multilateral cooperation formats, particularly the G7 and the United Nations.

Zelenskyy and Freeland noted the importance of consolidating the international coalition to counter Russian aggression.

The president of Ukraine also thanked the Canadian foreign minister for organizing an international conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine, which has begun in Toronto.

Besides, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine’s course toward full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) remained unchanged and expressed the hope for continuation of the active cooperation with Canada on the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is in Canada to attend a conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: President Canada Russian agression Chrystia Freeland coalition Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Swedish IKEA Starts Searching For Personnel To Work In Kyiv 19:42
Zelenskyy, Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland Discuss Importance Of Consolidating International Coalition Against Russian Aggression 19:35
Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) Asks Court To Cancel Its Abolition 19:30
State Budget Revenue Reaches 82.2% Of Target In June 19:24
Parubiy Cancels PACE’s Invitation To Send Long-Term Election Observation Mission To Monitor July 21 Rada Election 19:19
more news
Darnitsa joins the European Business Association 20:10
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Vasyl Khmelnytsky began construction of a new plant in the Kiev region 13:29
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration 20:04
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk 20:07
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok