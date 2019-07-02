Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) Asks Court To Cancel Its Abolition

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to cancel the Ministry of Culture’s decision that canceled the registration of the church’s charter.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the plaintiff is asking the court to invalidate the Ministry of Culture’s decree dated January 30, 2019, that canceled the registration of the new charter of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate).

Besides, the claimant is asking the court to immediately suspend the order pending consideration of the claim.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has ordered immediate transfer of control of the parishes and monasteries belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) in Kyiv to Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, who is the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has been unable to persuade Patriarch Filaret to dissolve the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate).