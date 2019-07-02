subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.8
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) Asks Court To Cancel Its Abolition
02 July 2019, Tuesday, 19:30 34
Politics 2019-07-02T19:32:36+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) Asks Court To Cancel Its Abolition

Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) Asks Court To Cancel Its Abolition

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to cancel the Ministry of Culture’s decision that canceled the registration of the church’s charter.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the plaintiff is asking the court to invalidate the Ministry of Culture’s decree dated January 30, 2019, that canceled the registration of the new charter of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate).

Besides, the claimant is asking the court to immediately suspend the order pending consideration of the claim.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has ordered immediate transfer of control of the parishes and monasteries belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) in Kyiv to Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, who is the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has been unable to persuade Patriarch Filaret to dissolve the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate).

Больше новостей о: court church Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate)

Archive
News
Swedish IKEA Starts Searching For Personnel To Work In Kyiv 19:42
Zelenskyy, Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland Discuss Importance Of Consolidating International Coalition Against Russian Aggression 19:35
Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) Asks Court To Cancel Its Abolition 19:30
State Budget Revenue Reaches 82.2% Of Target In June 19:24
Parubiy Cancels PACE’s Invitation To Send Long-Term Election Observation Mission To Monitor July 21 Rada Election 19:19
more news
Darnitsa joins the European Business Association 20:10
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Vasyl Khmelnytsky began construction of a new plant in the Kiev region 13:29
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration 20:04
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk 20:07
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok