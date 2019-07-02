State Budget Revenue Reaches 82.2% Of Target In June

State budget revenues reached 82.2% of the target in June.

This is stated in data from the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

State budget revenues amounted to UAH 80.102 billion during the reporting period, compared with the target of UAH 97.413 billion.

Consequently, the state budget revenue fell short of the target by UAH 17.310 billion in June.

The revenues of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 71.7 billion in June (compared with the target of UAH 89.4 billion) and the revenue of the special fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 8.4 billion (UAH 8 billion).

State budget revenues reached 95% of the target in the period of January-June.

State budget revenues amounted to UAH 506.823 billion in the period of January-June, compared with the target of UAH 533.385 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, state budget revenues reached 95.3% of the target in the first the first quarter of this year.

Revenues into the General Fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 178.2 billion or 91.8% of the total for several reasons: a fall in tobacco production; the exemption of imported solar batteries from VAT from January 2019; the fall in the volume of imports of natural gas by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company; the strengthening of the hryvnia; overpayment of rents for natural gas totaling UAH 0.6 billion at the beginning of February.