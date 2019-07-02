Parubiy Cancels PACE’s Invitation To Send Long-Term Election Observation Mission To Monitor July 21 Rada Election

Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy has canceled the invitation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to send a long-term election observation mission to Ukraine for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Member of Parliament Volodymyr Ariev of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy has canceled PACE’s invitation to monitor the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine," he twitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs recommended that the parliament withdraw PACE’s invitation to monitor the parliamentary election.