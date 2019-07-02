subscribe to newsletter
CEC Registers Youtuber Sharii As MP Candidate

The Central Election Commission has registered YouTube vlogger / former journalist, Anatolii Sharii, as an MP candidate.

Respective decision was taken at the CEC meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 10 Commission members supported respective decision, one was against and five abstained.

The CEC registered Sharii in the national constituency 1 in the Sharii Party.

Respective decision was taken pursuant to the decision of the Supreme Court that refused to acknowledge the fact of the candidate’s absence in the territory of Ukraine over the last five years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police launched an investigation against Sharii suspected of kindling interethnic hostility on the Internet.

