02 July 2019, Tuesday
CEC Registers Presidential Office Ex-Head Kliuev As MP Candidate

The Central Election Commission has registered former head of the Presidential Office of former president Viktor Yanukovych, Andrii Kliuev, as an MP candidate.

Respective decision was taken at a meeting of the Commission on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Secretary of the CEC, Nataliya Bernatska, expressed her indignation regarding the decision of the Supreme Court which in fact obliged the Commission to register Kliuev.

She says that the ruling of the Court was touch upon legal nihilism.

According to the report, in compliance with the data provided by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), since February 2014, Kliuev has been abroad and on the wanted list of the law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the CEC refused to register Kliuev.

