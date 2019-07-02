subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Again Asking Rada To Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin, Appoint Prystaiko As Foreign Affairs Minister
Zelenskyy Again Asking Rada To Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin, Appoint Prystaiko As Foreign Affairs Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to approve dismissal of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin; and appoint Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Vadym Prystaiko.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, Zelenskyy suggested that Rada dismiss Lutsenko and Klimkin and appoint Prystaiko as the foreign affairs minister.

