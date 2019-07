Czech Republic Investigating Participation Of Its 20 Citizens In Combat Activities On Side Of Russia In Donbas

The Czech Republic is investigating participation of its 20 citizens in combat activities on the side of the Russian Federation in Donbas.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebyinis, said this in an interview for the Voice of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

