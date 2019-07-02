Vasyl Khmelnytsky began construction of a new plant in the Kiev region

In the span of 2 years, UFuture investment group of Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Khmelnytsky plans to invest $ 2.5 million in the construction of a composite manufacturing plant in the Bila Tserkva industrial park.

"Together with the Director of the Industrial Park Vladimir Khmurich, we have laid the foundation of a new plant. In just six months, there will be a composite factory constructed on that place. Composite is a substitute for metal: it is lighter, rust-free, more economical. It is the thing of the future. In America, composite materials have already replaced metal on 15-17% ", - wrote Khmelnitsky on his Facebook page.

The businessman plans to create 100 jobs in the factory.

Vasyl Khmelnytsky said that before he decided to start the construction of the plant, he had tested one production line in a rented production unit:

"Before the construction of a large plant began, we had rented a production unit, bought one line of equipment, set it up, and launched the first batch of product, which cost only $ 85 000. Then we made sure that everything worked, that the quality of the product was high, and decided to scale the production"

It will be the second plant in the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, and construction of three more factories is going to start by the end of the year.

In Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, there now operates Plank Electrotechnic plant, the first one in Ukraine that produces modern wiring systems, officially opened in April 2019. UFuture invested $ 2.8 million in its construction.

