Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk

The investigation believes that the main version of the death of the Member of Parliament, Dmytro Tymchuk (the People’s Front faction) is suicide.

A law enforcement source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"For now, we see that this is suicide, but examinations have been scheduled and are being held in the case, the result of which can indicate the exact cause of death," he said.

According to him, at the moment, based on the testimony of witnesses in the case, it was established that everything happened exactly as they had told.

The nature of the mortally wound of Tymchuk also indicates that he could shoot himself in exactly this way.

The source stresses that everything depends on the results of examinations, which are usually carried out within three weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymchuk's common-law wife, Aliona Koval, who found his body, is in the case as a witness.