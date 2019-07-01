subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Events
  • Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk
01 July 2019, Monday, 20:07 16
Events 2019-07-01T23:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk

Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk

The investigation believes that the main version of the death of the Member of Parliament, Dmytro Tymchuk (the People’s Front faction) is suicide.

A law enforcement source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"For now, we see that this is suicide, but examinations have been scheduled and are being held in the case, the result of which can indicate the exact cause of death," he said.

According to him, at the moment, based on the testimony of witnesses in the case, it was established that everything happened exactly as they had told.

The nature of the mortally wound of Tymchuk also indicates that he could shoot himself in exactly this way.

The source stresses that everything depends on the results of examinations, which are usually carried out within three weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymchuk's common-law wife, Aliona Koval, who found his body, is in the case as a witness.

Больше новостей о: investigation suicide Dmytro Tymchuk Dmytro Tymchuk murder

Archive
News
Darnitsa joins the European Business Association 20:10
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk 20:07
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration 20:04
Klimkin Decides To Go On Vacation 20:01
Sea Breeze 2019 International Naval Exercises Begin In Odesa 19:56
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May 13:04
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Living Wage Up UAH 86 To UAH 2,007 From July 13:01
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May 13:04
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok