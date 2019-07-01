subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration
01 July 2019, Monday, 20:04 42
Politics 2019-07-01T22:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration

Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, is not ruling out the possibility of dismissal of Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko from the post of chairman of the Kyiv municipal administration.

Bohdan stated this in an interview with the RBK Ukraine online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I do not want theft from the state budget or the local budget,” Bohdan said when asked the intention to separate the posts of mayor of Kyiv and chairman of the Kyiv municipal administration.

According to him, agreements on the mayor of Kyiv and the chairman of the Kyiv city council exist, according to which Klitschko should demonstrate an honest and pro-government position on economic and political issues regarding Kyiv, after which a decision will be made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan believes that the Russian language should be granted the status of a region language in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko mayor Andrii Bohdan Office of the President

Archive
News
Darnitsa joins the European Business Association 20:10
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk 20:07
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration 20:04
Klimkin Decides To Go On Vacation 20:01
Sea Breeze 2019 International Naval Exercises Begin In Odesa 19:56
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May 13:04
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Living Wage Up UAH 86 To UAH 2,007 From July 13:01
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May 13:04
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok