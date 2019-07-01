Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, is not ruling out the possibility of dismissal of Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko from the post of chairman of the Kyiv municipal administration.

Bohdan stated this in an interview with the RBK Ukraine online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I do not want theft from the state budget or the local budget,” Bohdan said when asked the intention to separate the posts of mayor of Kyiv and chairman of the Kyiv municipal administration.

According to him, agreements on the mayor of Kyiv and the chairman of the Kyiv city council exist, according to which Klitschko should demonstrate an honest and pro-government position on economic and political issues regarding Kyiv, after which a decision will be made.

