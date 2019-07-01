Klimkin Decides To Go On Vacation

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, has decided to go on vacation.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added he would have enough time to form a real team.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was concerned over the fact that the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine responded to the note of the Russian Federation regarding implementation of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea decision on release of the 24 Ukrainian navy sailors without notifying him.

After that, Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, called for Klimkin's going on vacation and appointment of acting foreign minister recommended by Zelenskyy.

On June 6, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine refused to dismiss Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin.

Later, Zelenskyy again suggested that Rada dismiss Klimkin and appoint Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Volodymyr Prystaiko, as the minister.