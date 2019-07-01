Sea Breeze 2019 International Naval Exercises Begin In Odesa

The Sea Breeze 2019 international naval exercises began in Odesa on Monday, July 1.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Georgia, and Moldova are participating in the exercises.

The exercises will simulate escort of civilian transport vessels through River Danube to the Black Sea, with an enemy attempting to block access to the sea from River Danube.

A representative in the Odesa city council told the Ukrainian News Agency that 19 countries were participating in the exercises, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Georgia.

The exercises will last 12 days, during which about 3,000 troops on 28 ships and 28 aircraft hone their skills on land, in the air, and on the Black Sea.

The participating servicemen will practice a security operation in the Black Sea region at the end of the exercises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sea Breeze 2019 international naval exercises will be held in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions and the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

In total, about 30 ships, 30 aircraft, and more than 900 personnel were expected to take part in the exercises, including 10 Coast Guard boats, helicopters, 2 border guard aircraft, and about 200 personnel from the State Border Service.