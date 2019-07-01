43.2% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 12% - For Oppositional Platform, 9.4% - For Batkivschyna, 8.3% - For Holos Party, 8.2% - For European Solidarity At Parliamentary Election

43.2% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 12% - For Oppositional Platform, 9.4% - For Ba

A total of 43.2% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center and who are ready to take part in the parliamentary election, are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 12% - for Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, 9.4% - for Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 8.3% - Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk, and 8.2% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, only five parties are potentially able to enter the new Verkhovna Rada.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 adult respondents between June 22 and 27.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 42.7% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches, ready to take part in the parliamentary election, and have chosen sides, will support the Servant of the People party; 10.5% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 10.2% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 9.8% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 6.4% - Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the Verkhovna Rada.

Besides, the Strength and Honor party of Smeshko is also entering the new Ukrainian Parliament with 5.2%.

Respective poll was conducted among 2,017 respondents in all Ukraine-controlled territories between June 13 and 20.

A total of 45.3% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center will vote for the Servant of the People party; 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.8% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 8.4% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 6.8% - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the snap parliamentary election.

At the same time, in compliance with the poll conducted by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center, a total of 47.6% of the respondents intend to vote for the Servant of the People party, 12.4% for the For Life Opposition Platform party, 8.8% for the European Solidarity party, 8.7% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, and 6.8% for the Holos party.