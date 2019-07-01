subscribe to newsletter
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel

The diversified international group, Group DF, denied that businessman Dmytro Firtash had sold his share in the Inter TV channel.

The group has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the group suspects that such information could be a result of unfair competition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Group DF’s business is represented in 11 countries of Europe and Asia.

Its major activity sector are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

Group DFs founder and owner is businessman Dmytro Firtash.

 

