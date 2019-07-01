Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel

The diversified international group, Group DF, denied that businessman Dmytro Firtash had sold his share in the Inter TV channel.\r\nThe group has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nBesides, the group suspects that such information could be a result of unfair competition.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Group DF’s business is represented in 11 countries of Europe and Asia.\r\nIts major activity sector are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.\r\nGroup DFs founder and owner is businessman Dmytro Firtash.\r\n