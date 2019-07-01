Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly

Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, is opposing participation of observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in the snap parliamentary election over the reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the Assembly.

He said this at the meeting of the Conciliatory Council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Parubiy, the observers from the aggressor country cannot define democracy of the election in Ukraine.

Parubiy is counting on support of his colleagues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, PACE reinstated Russia's authorities in the Assembly.

After such a step, the delegations of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland , Slovakia and Ukraine announced demarche in PACE.

The regulatory committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has sent the issue of reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the Assembly for consideration by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).