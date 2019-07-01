subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly
01 July 2019, Monday, 13:12 69
Politics 2019-07-01T21:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In

Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, is opposing participation of observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in the snap parliamentary election over the reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the Assembly.

He said this at the meeting of the Conciliatory Council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Parubiy, the observers from the aggressor country cannot define democracy of the election in Ukraine.

Parubiy is counting on support of his colleagues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, PACE reinstated Russia's authorities in the Assembly.

After such a step, the delegations of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland , Slovakia and Ukraine announced demarche in PACE.

The regulatory committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has sent the issue of reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the Assembly for consideration by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

Больше новостей о: PACE election Verkhovna Rada observers Andriy Parubiy snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
Darnitsa joins the European Business Association 20:10
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk 20:07
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration 20:04
Klimkin Decides To Go On Vacation 20:01
Sea Breeze 2019 International Naval Exercises Begin In Odesa 19:56
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Parubiy Opposing Participation Of PACE Observers In Snap Parliamentary Election Over Russia's Reinstatement In Assembly 13:12
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May 13:04
more news
From now on, a new competitive model of the electricity market has been introduced - Igor Nasalik 16:58
Group DF Denies Sale Of Firtash’s Share In Inter TV Channel 13:26
Living Wage Up UAH 86 To UAH 2,007 From July 13:01
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May 13:04
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 13:08
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok