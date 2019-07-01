subscribe to newsletter
  • Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions
01 July 2019, Monday, 13:08 47
Bohdan: Russian Language Should Receive Regional Status In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, considers that Russian should receive the status of a regional language in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He said this in an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bohdan considers that such issues must go through referendum.

At the same time, Bohdan opposes provision of Russian language with the state status as he believes it would deepen the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes derogation of Russian and other national minorities’ languages

