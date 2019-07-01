Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 249 Million In May

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in May made USD 249 million or 2.2% of the gross domestic product, over the deficit of USD 79 million or 0.8% of the GDP in May 2018.\r\nThe National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIn in the first five months of 2019, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments made USD 257 million or 0.5% of the GDP, (in in the first five months of 2018 the deficit made USD 526 million or 1.1% of the GDP).\r\nCommodities were exported for USD 4.2 billion.\r\nThe major growth factor was an increase in exportation of foodstuffs (up 34.1% - mainly crops).\r\nImportation of goods amounted to USD 5 billion.\r\nThe volumes of energy import rose by 3.4% (21.5% in April).\r\nNon-energy import volumes rose by 9.5% (10.8% in April).\r\nImportation of engineering products rose by 17.4%, the greatest growth among non-energy import.\r\nThe net outflow of funds on the financial account amounted to USD 1.0 billion and was conditioned mainly by public sector operations (in May 2018, the net inflow on the financial account amounted to USD 345 million).\r\nIn in the first five months of 2019, the net outflow on the financial account made USD 718 million.\r\nThe deficit of the net balance of payments made USD 750 million.\r\nUkraine paid USD 356 million in a debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).\r\nAs at June 1, 2019, the amount of international reserves made USD 19.4 billion, which ensures financing of the future imports during 3.2 months.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 made USD 4.7 billion, and the balance of payments’ surplus was USD 2.9 billion.