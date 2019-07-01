Living Wage Up UAH 86 To UAH 2,007 From July

On July 1, the living wage for able-bodied persons rose by UAH 86 to UAH 2,007.

This follows from the Law of Ukraine On State Budget Of Ukraine For 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law sets the monthly living wage per able-bodied person at UAH 1,921 from January 1, 2019; UAH 2,007 from July 1, 2019; and UAH 2,102 from December 1, 2019.

The living wage for children under six rose by UAH 73 to UAH 1,699 from July 1; for children aged 6-18 it rose by UAH 91 to UAH 2,118; and for disabled people – by UAH 67 to UAH 1,564.

The total indicator rose by UAH 83 to UAH 1,936.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the living wage rose by UAH 450 or 12.1% to UAH 4,173 from January 1, 2019.