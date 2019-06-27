subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclosing Information About Pre-Trial Investigation
27 June 2019, Thursday, 18:53 8
Politics 2019-06-27T20:00:17+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclos

Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclosing Information About Pre-Trial Investigation

Defense lawyers for former president Petro Poroshenko have asked law enforcement officials to open a criminal case against the State Bureau of Investigation’s Director Roman Truba for interfering in the work of investigators and disclosing information about a pre-trial investigation.

Poroshenko’s lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation has no right to interfere in cases being investigated by the bureau’s investigators, specifically the criminal proceedings involving Poroshenko.

“In today's interview (in the Strana.ua online publication), Truba helped us a lot by ‘confessing’ that he violated the law. He did it in such a way that we could not believe our luck," the lawyer said.

According to Holovan, Truba directly interfered in the work of the State Bureau of Investigation’s investigators and put pressure on them.

He also accused Truba of allowing confidential information about criminal proceedings to be leaked, with the leaked information later getting into the hands of former deputy head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov, among others.

Poroshenko’s defense team believes that secret information, including military secrets, could fall into the hands of the Russian authorities in this way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police has opened criminal proceedings against Portnov on suspicion of knowingly filing false reports alleging commission of crimes by Poroshenko.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation opened five criminal proceedings against Poroshenko based on reports filed by Portnov.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko criminal case Roman Truba SBI Andrii Portnov

Archive
News
Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclosing Information About Pre-Trial Investigation 18:53
Zelenskyy Outraged That Foreign Ministry Responded To Russia’s Note On Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Without His Knowledge 18:50
Antimonopoly Committee Launches Investigation Against MHP On Suspicion Of Monopoly Abuse 18:47
JFO Command: Militants Withdraw Their Units From Bridge In Stanytsia Luhanska 18:45
Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure 18:42
more news
Delegations Of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia And Ukraine Leave PACE To Consult With Their Parliaments 14:06
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission 14:00
Zelenskyy Asking Cabinet To Approve Appointment Of 8 Governors 13:02
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
more news
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018 13:53
Zelenskyy Appoints Baranetskyi As SBU First Deputy Head / Anti-Terrorist Center Head 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok