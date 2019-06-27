subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Outraged That Foreign Ministry Responded To Russia’s Note On Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Without His Knowledge
27 June 2019, Thursday, 18:50 19
Zelenskyy Outraged That Foreign Ministry Responded To Russia’s Note On Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Without His Knowledge

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is outraged that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Russia’s a note on implementation of the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) that ordered it to release of the 24 Ukrainian sailors and vessels it captured near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, without his knowledge.

Zelenskyy announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I, as the president of Ukraine, am finding out information about our international moves on the Internet... I am talking about the note that was received from the Russian Federation regarding return of our sailors and the note that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent in response," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin "does not consider it necessary" to discuss such issues with him.

“I don’t understand why the minister makes statements on behalf of the country without consulting with me when this is the competence of the president. I am personally responsible for Ukraine’s foreign policy,” he said.

According to him, the actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could endanger return of the sailors.

Zelenskyy asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to publicly explain its actions.

He also expressed outrage at the parliament’s failure to take action on personnel issues, including removal of Klimkin, who has publicly confirmed his desire to resign.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has proposed that the parliament appoint the Presidential Administration’s the deputy head Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs.

