JFO Command: Militants Withdraw Their Units From Bridge In Stanytsia Luhanska

Militants have withdrawn their units from a bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the peace plan and the implementation of the framework decision of the Trilateral Contact Group dated September 20, 2016, the enemy completed the first phase of withdrawing its units in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska - withdrew from the pedestrian bridge," reads the statement.

To maximize the safety of civilians in Stanytsia Luhanska crossing the entry / exit checkpoint, the demining teams of the Armed Forces and the State Emergency Service are checking the humanitarian corridor and the surrounding area to detect and neutralize explosive items.

No more activities in the framework of the disengagement of forces are planned on Thursday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants fired on the positions of JFO units 39 times on June 26, four soldiers were wounded and three were injured.