subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure
27 June 2019, Thursday, 18:42 11
Economy 2019-06-27T20:15:39+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure

Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company intends to begin selling tickets to a number of trains 60 days before the departure of the train.

Ukrzaliznytsia said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From July 8, passengers can purchase train tickets 60 days before the date of their departure.

This service will be available for a number of popular domestic and international trains and direct cars.

Thus, passengers can plan their trip in advance and buy tickets for departure dates starting from September 5, 2019.

From July 8, such a service will be available to all trains of the Night Express category (except trains No.1/2 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kostiantynivka, No.10/9 Kyiv - Mariupol, No.20/19 Kyiv - Lysychansk) and trains of international communication with Western countries of the formation of the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

The service is also available on trains: No.4/3 Zaporizhia - Uzhhorod; No.7/8 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk; No.7/8 Kharkiv - Odesa, No.12/11 Kyiv - Novooleksiivka; No.12/11 Lviv - Odesa, No.15/16 Kharkiv - Rakhiv; No.17/18 Kharkiv - Uzhhorod; No.29/30 Kyiv - Uzhhorod; No.26/36-25/35 Odesa - Lviv, Rakhiv, Przemysl; No.38/37 Kyiv - Zaporizhia; No.51/52 Lviv - Wroclaw; No.63/64 Kharkiv - Kyiv; No.67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw; No.79/80 Dnipro - Kyiv; No.81/82 Kyiv - Uzhhorod; No.89/90 Lviv - Przemysl; No.92/91 Lviv - Kyiv; No.106/105 Odesa - Kyiv; No.117/118 Kyiv - Chernivtsi; No. 738/737 Kyiv - Zaporizhia; No.749/750 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv.

Sale of tickets for 60 days applies to international direct cars:

No.25/382 RIC Kyiv - Kosice, which runs on trains No.81/8861-8862/108/30;

No.21/431,22/432 Kyiv - Vienna, which runs on trains No.749/145/32519/629/140-147/628/32510/146/750;

No.24/350 Kyiv - Wroclaw, which runs on trains 749/51-52/750;

No.24/470 Kyiv - Bucharest, which runs on trains No.117/959/381-380/960/118.

Pre-sale of travel documents for all other trains of internal communication is still open, as before, 45 days before the departure date, high-speed Intercity+ and Intercity trains - 30 days before the departure of the train.

Pre-sale of tickets for trains running in the direction of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is also carried out 30 days before the train departure: No.1/2 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kostiantynivka (every other day), No.10/9 Mariupol - Kyiv (every other day), No. 20/19 Kyiv - Lysychansk (by dates), No.45/46 Uzhhorod - Lysychansk (daily); No.70/69 Mariupol - Lviv (daily); No.84/83 Mariupol - Kyiv (daily); No.92/91 Odesa - Kostiantynivka (daily); No. 96/95 Mariupol - Kharkiv/Bakhmut (daily); No.104/103 Zhmerynka, Kyiv - Mariupol (by dates); No.116/136-135/115 Kyiv - Berdiansk, Pokrovsk (daily); No.124/123 Kyiv -Kostiantynivka (daily); No.126/125 Kyiv - Kostiantynivka (daily); No.138/137 Khmelnytskyi - Lysychansk (daily); No.140/139 Dnipro - Lysychansk (daily); No.142/141 Lviv - Bakhmut (daily); No.142/141 Odesa - Mariupol (every other day); No.205/206 Pokrovsk - Kharkiv (as directed); No.215/216 Pokrovsk - Novooleksiivka (as directed).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased net profit by 78% or UAH 89.9 million to UAH 203.9 million year over year (UAH 114 million), increasing income by 12.8% to UAH 83.4 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia began commercial operations as a public joint-stock company on December 1, 2015.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to transform Ukrzaliznytsia from a public joint-stock company into a private joint-stock company on October 31, 2018. The Cabinet of Ministers also decided to change its name from Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company to Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company (JSC Ukrzaliznytsia).

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

Больше новостей о: Ukrzaliznytsia ticket train

Archive
News
Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclosing Information About Pre-Trial Investigation 18:53
Zelenskyy Outraged That Foreign Ministry Responded To Russia’s Note On Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Without His Knowledge 18:50
Antimonopoly Committee Launches Investigation Against MHP On Suspicion Of Monopoly Abuse 18:47
JFO Command: Militants Withdraw Their Units From Bridge In Stanytsia Luhanska 18:45
Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure 18:42
more news
Delegations Of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia And Ukraine Leave PACE To Consult With Their Parliaments 14:06
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission 14:00
Zelenskyy Asking Cabinet To Approve Appointment Of 8 Governors 13:02
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
more news
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018 13:53
Zelenskyy Appoints Baranetskyi As SBU First Deputy Head / Anti-Terrorist Center Head 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok