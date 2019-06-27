subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Appoints Baranetskyi As SBU First Deputy Head / Anti-Terrorist Center Head
Zelenskyy Appoints Baranetskyi As SBU First Deputy Head / Anti-Terrorist Center Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ruslan Baranetskyi as the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / head of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the SBU.

This follows from respective presidential decree 462 dated June 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, Zelenskyy appointed his childhood friend and business-partner, Ivan Bakanov, as the first deputy chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / head of the Main Anti-Corruption and Organized Crime Department.

