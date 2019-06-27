subscribe to newsletter
  Delegations Of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia And Ukraine Leave PACE To Consult With Their Parliaments
27 June 2019, Thursday, 14:06
Delegations Of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia And Ukraine Leave PACE To Consult With Their Parliaments

The delegations of the Republic of Estonia, Georgia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic and Ukraine have left the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for consultations with their parliaments.

Ukrainian PACE delegation head / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Volodymyr Ariyev, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are going home to hold consultations with our parliaments and governments on joint actions at the Assembly during the following sessions," the statement made by the delegation says.

Besides, in their statement, the delegations expressed hope that the newly-elected PACE Secretary-General would find a way to solve the situation.

Ariyev said that the idea of a joint demarche of the delegations in PACE emerged on Tuesday.

He believes that what happened in PACE contradicted all the rules.

He also noted that the decision of the seven delegations on demarche was commendable.

Besides, on behalf of the Ukrainian delegation Ariyev thanked the delegations of Georgia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Slovakia for joint work and thanked the delegation of the United Kingdom for support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the regulations committee of PACE has sent the issue of return of the Russian delegation to the Assembly for consideration to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine PACE Estonia Latvia Slovakia Poland Georgia Lithuania delegations

