subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission
27 June 2019, Thursday, 14:00 39
Politics 2019-06-27T19:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission

PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission

The Regulations Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has sent the issue of reinstatement of the Russian delegation in the Assembly for consideration by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

Chairperson of the Ukrainian Delegation to PACE / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Volodymyr Ariyev, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that there was no full ratification of the Russian delegation.

Besides, he noted that the Russian delegation said it would not take part in the PACE work unless its authorities were fully reinstated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian PACE delegation is asking the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider termination of its tenure at the Assembly.

Больше новостей о: Russia PACE Venice Commission Assembly

Archive
News
Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclosing Information About Pre-Trial Investigation 18:53
Zelenskyy Outraged That Foreign Ministry Responded To Russia’s Note On Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Without His Knowledge 18:50
Antimonopoly Committee Launches Investigation Against MHP On Suspicion Of Monopoly Abuse 18:47
JFO Command: Militants Withdraw Their Units From Bridge In Stanytsia Luhanska 18:45
Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure 18:42
more news
Delegations Of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia And Ukraine Leave PACE To Consult With Their Parliaments 14:06
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission 14:00
Zelenskyy Asking Cabinet To Approve Appointment Of 8 Governors 13:02
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
more news
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018 13:53
Zelenskyy Appoints Baranetskyi As SBU First Deputy Head / Anti-Terrorist Center Head 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok