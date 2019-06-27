PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission

The Regulations Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has sent the issue of reinstatement of the Russian delegation in the Assembly for consideration by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

Chairperson of the Ukrainian Delegation to PACE / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Volodymyr Ariyev, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that there was no full ratification of the Russian delegation.

Besides, he noted that the Russian delegation said it would not take part in the PACE work unless its authorities were fully reinstated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian PACE delegation is asking the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider termination of its tenure at the Assembly.