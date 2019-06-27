Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018

Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apar

A candidate for the post of the chairman of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, entrepreneur Ihor Shevchenko has declared UAH 1 million of income, EUR 597,000 in cash and an apartment in Russia for 2018.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He purchased an apartment in Russia with an area of ​​104.1 square meters in 2017 for UAH 427,000.

Also, since 2017, Shevchenko, in common ownership with Russian businessmen Mikhail Arzemanov and Andrey Lunev, has had a land plot (1,684 sq. m.) and non-residential premises (23.4 sq. m.) in Russia.

Besides, in Cherkasy, the entrepreneur owns a residential house (162.0 sq. m.), a land plot (950 sq. m.), non-residential premises (731.4 sq. m.) and rents a land plot of 2,105 sq. m. for UAH 2.7 million.

The entrepreneur's wife, Svitlana Lebid, owns two apartments (67.3 sq. m. and 82.3 sq. m.) and two vehicles - Kia Rio of 2016 production year for UAH 500,000 and Audi Q7 of 2017 for UAH 2 million.

Shevchenko has three trucks (MAN TGX 18.440, DAF XF 105.460, DAF XF 105.450) with a total cost of UAH 865,000, four semi-trailer refrigerators with a total cost of UAH 1.1 million, two trailers for UAH 80,000 and a Mercedes Benz Sprinter passenger car of 2008 production year for UAH 521,000.

The entrepreneur is the ultimate beneficiary of LLC Light Export Plus (Ukraine) and PE Hermes - Shevchenko Ihor (Italy).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, the Cabinet of Ministers approved eight candidates of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the posts of chairpersons of state administrations of Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.