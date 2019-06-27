subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018
27 June 2019, Thursday, 13:53 22
Politics 2019-06-27T19:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apar

Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018

A candidate for the post of the chairman of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, entrepreneur Ihor Shevchenko has declared UAH 1 million of income, EUR 597,000 in cash and an apartment in Russia for 2018.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He purchased an apartment in Russia with an area of ​​104.1 square meters in 2017 for UAH 427,000.

Also, since 2017, Shevchenko, in common ownership with Russian businessmen Mikhail Arzemanov and Andrey Lunev, has had a land plot (1,684 sq. m.) and non-residential premises (23.4 sq. m.) in Russia.

Besides, in Cherkasy, the entrepreneur owns a residential house (162.0 sq. m.), a land plot (950 sq. m.), non-residential premises (731.4 sq. m.) and rents a land plot of 2,105 sq. m. for UAH 2.7 million.

The entrepreneur's wife, Svitlana Lebid, owns two apartments (67.3 sq. m. and 82.3 sq. m.) and two vehicles - Kia Rio of 2016 production year for UAH 500,000 and Audi Q7 of 2017 for UAH 2 million.

Shevchenko has three trucks (MAN TGX 18.440, DAF XF 105.460, DAF XF 105.450) with a total cost of UAH 865,000, four semi-trailer refrigerators with a total cost of UAH 1.1 million, two trailers for UAH 80,000 and a Mercedes Benz Sprinter passenger car of 2008 production year for UAH 521,000.

The entrepreneur is the ultimate beneficiary of LLC Light Export Plus (Ukraine) and PE Hermes - Shevchenko Ihor (Italy).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, the Cabinet of Ministers approved eight candidates of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the posts of chairpersons of state administrations of Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.

Больше новостей о: Russia declaration governor income candidate Ihor Shevchenko apartment

Archive
News
Poroshenko’s Defense Asks Officials To Open Case Against Truba For Interfering In Investigators’ Work, Disclosing Information About Pre-Trial Investigation 18:53
Zelenskyy Outraged That Foreign Ministry Responded To Russia’s Note On Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Without His Knowledge 18:50
Antimonopoly Committee Launches Investigation Against MHP On Suspicion Of Monopoly Abuse 18:47
JFO Command: Militants Withdraw Their Units From Bridge In Stanytsia Luhanska 18:45
Ukrzaliznytsia To Start Selling Tickets To Number Of Trains 60 Days Before Their Departure 18:42
more news
Delegations Of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia And Ukraine Leave PACE To Consult With Their Parliaments 14:06
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
PACE Sends Issue Of Returning Russian Delegation To Assembly For Consideration By Venice Commission 14:00
Zelenskyy Asking Cabinet To Approve Appointment Of 8 Governors 13:02
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
more news
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
Candidate For Cherkasy Governor Post Shevchenko Declares UAH 1 Million Of Income, EUR 597,000 In Cash And Apartment In Russia For 2018 13:53
Zelenskyy Appoints Baranetskyi As SBU First Deputy Head / Anti-Terrorist Center Head 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok