SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched criminal proceedings in connection with delivery of low-quality body armor to the Ministry of Defense.

The State Bureau of Investigation’s Director, Roman Truba, and the head of the bureau’s Kyiv division, Roman Marchuk, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Truba, a tender for supply of body armor was held at the beginning of this year.

"We have established that three out of every five body armor are defective," Truba said.

According to Marchuk, the delivery of low-quality body armor has been stopped.

"We have prevented low-quality body armor from reaching fighters in the combat zone," Marchuk said.

They refused to name the company that won the tender for supply of the body armor.

According to them, this criminal act caused losses of UAH 100 million.

Truba confirmed that the home of Yurii Byriukov, a former deputy minister of defense and a former adviser to former president Petro Poroshenko, was raided on Wednesday, June 26, specifically in connection with this criminal case.

The director of the State Bureau of Investigation stressed that Byriukov is currently not a suspect but a witness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers raided Byriukov’s home on Wednesday.

Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party described the raid as political persecution and an attempt at revenge by pro-Russian forces.