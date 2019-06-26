Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska

Ukrainian servicemen have begun to withdraw from positions near Stanytsia Luhanska as part of the disengagement of forces and equipment.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrainian units were withdrawn in Stanytsia Luhanska. Today, at noon, the Ukrainian military withdrew from one of the positions that was in front of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint. Everything happened under the supervision of OSCE representatives, who were on both sides. Besides, Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Syrskyi personally supervised the withdrawal of troops. According to him, this is the first stage of withdrawing the parties from the outskirts of Stanytsia Luhanska," reads the statement.

At a signal from signaling rockets from the Ukrainian side and the militant side, the JFO servicemen left the positions defined by the OSCE.

It is not yet known whether the enemy has withdrawn its troops, representatives of the OSCE observation mission are already watching this.

Leonid Kuchma, the Ukrainian representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, is also expected to arrive soon in order to continue work on withdrawing the parties to the boundaries defined by the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the JFO Command declared its readiness to withdraw forces and equipment near Stanytsia Luhanska on June 26-28.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of issues related to the ceasefire regime and the stabilization of the situation on the line of contact in Donbas (JCCC) states that the militants once again broke up the disengagement of forces and equipment planned for June 16 near Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region.