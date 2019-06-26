Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors

The Cabinet of Ministers approved eight candidates of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the posts of chairpersons of state administrations of Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.

Representative of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Cabinet of Ministers, Andrii Herus, said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All 8 submissions were supported. They voted unanimously. Some of today's candidates for MPs, who are also ministers, voted against all submissions, despite those who are being submitted," he said.

Zelenskyy submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers next candidates for approval: as Donetsk region governor - the military prosecutor of the Uzhhorod garrison in the Western region Pavlo Kyrylenko, as Zakarpattia region governor - businessman Ihor Bondarenko, as Kyiv region governor - deputy director of the Ukrenergo Mykhailo Bno-Airiyan, as Luhansk region governor - rector of the Luhansk University of Internal Affairs Vitalii Komarnyskyi, as Lviv region governor - lawyer Markiyan Malskyi, as Odesa region governor - businessman Andrii Andreichikov, as Kherson region governor - former deputy defense minister (2014–2016) Yurii Husev, as Cherkasy region governor - businessman Ihor Shevchenko.

Vice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko wrote on his page on Facebook that the greatest discussion was on the candidacy for the chairperson of Odesa regional administration and according to it the most votes against.

He wrote that he voted against all candidates because of the non-transparent appointment procedure.

Vice Prime Minister Viacheslav Kyrylenko wrote on his page on Facebook that in protest against the consideration of the governors submitted by Zelenskyy, he left the government meeting behind closed doors and, accordingly, did not participate in the voting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy intends to change all governors.

Vice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko earlier spoke against the possible appointment of the rector of the Luhansk University of Internal Affairs Komarnytskyi as the Luhansk governor.