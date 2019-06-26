subscribe to newsletter
25.95 26.3
29.15 29.95
˟
26 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:58 8
Politics 2019-06-26T19:00:25+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors

Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors

The Cabinet of Ministers approved eight candidates of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the posts of chairpersons of state administrations of Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.

Representative of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Cabinet of Ministers, Andrii Herus, said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All 8 submissions were supported. They voted unanimously. Some of today's candidates for MPs, who are also ministers, voted against all submissions, despite those who are being submitted," he said.

Zelenskyy submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers next candidates for approval: as Donetsk region governor - the military prosecutor of the Uzhhorod garrison in the Western region Pavlo Kyrylenko, as Zakarpattia region governor - businessman Ihor Bondarenko, as Kyiv region governor - deputy director of the Ukrenergo Mykhailo Bno-Airiyan, as Luhansk region governor - rector of the Luhansk University of Internal Affairs Vitalii Komarnyskyi, as Lviv region governor - lawyer Markiyan Malskyi, as Odesa region governor - businessman Andrii Andreichikov, as Kherson region governor - former deputy defense minister (2014–2016) Yurii Husev, as Cherkasy region governor - businessman Ihor Shevchenko.

Vice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko wrote on his page on Facebook that the greatest discussion was on the candidacy for the chairperson of Odesa regional administration and according to it the most votes against.

He wrote that he voted against all candidates because of the non-transparent appointment procedure.

Vice Prime Minister Viacheslav Kyrylenko wrote on his page on Facebook that in protest against the consideration of the governors submitted by Zelenskyy, he left the government meeting behind closed doors and, accordingly, did not participate in the voting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy intends to change all governors.

Vice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko earlier spoke against the possible appointment of the rector of the Luhansk University of Internal Affairs Komarnytskyi as the Luhansk governor.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers President governor candidates Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors 17:58
Cabinet Decides To Raise Pensions To UAH 2,000 For Women With Seniority Of More Than 30 Years And Men With Seniority Of More Than 35 Years From July 17:56
8 Zelenskyys Run For MP In Rada Election On July 21 - CEC 17:53
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky: The state must control customs and taxes so that all entrepreneurs are on an equal footing 09:54
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Zelenskyy Disappointed With PACE's Decision To Reinstate Russian Delegation’s Authorities In Assembly 12:54
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Law On Simplification Of Naturalization For Foreigners-Volunteers In Ukraine Will Take Effect On August 25 12:41
more news
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok