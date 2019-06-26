subscribe to newsletter
25.95 26.3
29.15 29.95
˟
26 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:53 10
Politics 2019-06-26T19:00:31+03:00
Ukrainian news
8 Zelenskyys Run For MP In Rada Election On July 21 - CEC

8 Zelenskyys Run For MP In Rada Election On July 21 - CEC

Eight candidates with the last name Zelenskyy are running for Members of Parliament in the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada on July 21.

The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Tetiana Slipachuk, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Eight candidates with the last name Zelenskyy, but with other names and patronymic names are running in different constituencies," she said.

At the same time, Slipachuk assured that these candidates do not use the technology of "twins", but really have such a last name.

“These are not clones. These are real people. These are not the people who changed their last name. This is easy to verify. First, we received information about changing the last name. Second, information about parents is indicated. If they are Zelenskyys, then the candidate Zelenskyy,” she said.

At the same time, the CEC is concerned about the “twins”.

“Using the technology of twins is a very brazen defamation of the basic principles of free and informed expression of the will of the voters,” said Slipachuk.

According to her, the greatest number of twins in one constituency is 3 or 4 people.

“The CEC also notes the presence of another technology that is gaining momentum. It is connected with the use of brands. We saw many registered public associations, private enterprises, political parties that used names or individual words from the names of real political forces. This is a technology of voter deception. This is unacceptable technology," stressed the chairperson of the CEC.

Some of these cases are considered in the courts and the CEC considers their assessment to be extremely important.

At the same time, answering the question of responsibility for applying such technology, Slipachuk answered that, unfortunately, it does not exist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC registered 21 parties and 3,171 candidates for snap parliamentary election in the constituencies on July 21.

Больше новостей о: election Verkhovna Rada parliament CEC snap parliamentary election Zelenskyy

Archive
News
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors 17:58
Cabinet Decides To Raise Pensions To UAH 2,000 For Women With Seniority Of More Than 30 Years And Men With Seniority Of More Than 35 Years From July 17:56
8 Zelenskyys Run For MP In Rada Election On July 21 - CEC 17:53
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky: The state must control customs and taxes so that all entrepreneurs are on an equal footing 09:54
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Zelenskyy Disappointed With PACE's Decision To Reinstate Russian Delegation’s Authorities In Assembly 12:54
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Law On Simplification Of Naturalization For Foreigners-Volunteers In Ukraine Will Take Effect On August 25 12:41
more news
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok