CEC Registers 21 Parties, 3,171 MP Candidates For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election

The Central Election Commission has registered 21 political parties and a total of 3,171 MP candidates for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Tetiana Slypachuk, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party lists contain 2,674 candidates.

Among 3,171 candidates, there are 1,436 nominated in constituencies, and 1,735 are self-nominees.

Therefore, the CEC registered a total of 5,845 MP candidates.

Of them 77.5% are men and 22.5% are women.

The youngest candidate is 21 and the oldest is 82.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has distributed UAH 1.9 billion for preparation for and holding of the July 21 snap parliamentary election.