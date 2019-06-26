subscribe to newsletter
25.95 26.3
29.15 29.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • CEC Registers 21 Parties, 3,171 MP Candidates For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election
26 June 2019, Wednesday, 13:06 17
Politics 2019-06-26T14:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
CEC Registers 21 Parties, 3,171 MP Candidates For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election

CEC Registers 21 Parties, 3,171 MP Candidates For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election

The Central Election Commission has registered 21 political parties and a total of 3,171 MP candidates for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Tetiana Slypachuk, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party lists contain 2,674 candidates.

Among 3,171 candidates, there are 1,436 nominated in constituencies, and 1,735 are self-nominees.

Therefore, the CEC registered a total of 5,845 MP candidates.

Of them 77.5% are men and 22.5% are women.

The youngest candidate is 21 and the oldest is 82.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has distributed UAH 1.9 billion for preparation for and holding of the July 21 snap parliamentary election.

Больше новостей о: election parliament MP candidates CEC political party snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors 17:58
Cabinet Decides To Raise Pensions To UAH 2,000 For Women With Seniority Of More Than 30 Years And Men With Seniority Of More Than 35 Years From July 17:56
8 Zelenskyys Run For MP In Rada Election On July 21 - CEC 17:53
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky: The state must control customs and taxes so that all entrepreneurs are on an equal footing 09:54
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Zelenskyy Disappointed With PACE's Decision To Reinstate Russian Delegation’s Authorities In Assembly 12:54
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Law On Simplification Of Naturalization For Foreigners-Volunteers In Ukraine Will Take Effect On August 25 12:41
more news
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok