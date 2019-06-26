Zelenskyy Asking Cabinet To Approve Appointment Of 8 Governors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to agree the appointment of chairpersons of the state administrations in Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.\r\nVice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, Zelenskyy dismissed 12 chairpersons of regional state administrations, three acting heads of regional state administrations and appointed 12 acting chairpersons of regional state administrations.