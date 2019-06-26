subscribe to newsletter
25.95 26.3
29.15 29.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • 45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election
26 June 2019, Wednesday, 12:59 19
Politics 2019-06-26T19:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositi

45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election

A total of 45.3% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group, who are ready to take part in the parliamentary election, and have chosen sides, will support the Servant of the People party; 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.4% - the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk; 7.2% - the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 7% - the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party at the parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, a total of five parties are overcoming the 5-percent vote threshold.

Respective poll was conducted among 2,000 adult respondents in all Ukraine-controlled regions between June 20 and 24.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 45.3% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center will vote for the Servant of the People party; 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.8% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 8.4% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 6.8% - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the snap parliamentary election.

Therefore, based on the decision of those who have decided who to vote for and to take part in the parliamentary election, only five political forces are entering the new Ukrainian Parliament.

Respective poll was conducted among 3,000 adult respondents in the period of June 13-19.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.8%.

At the same time, in compliance with the poll conducted by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center, a total of 47.6% of the respondents intend to vote for the Servant of the People party, 12.4% for the For Life Opposition Platform party, 8.8% for the European Solidarity party, 8.7% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, and 6.8% for the Holos party.

In addition, 4.1% of the respondents in the poll said they would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 2.7% for the Civic Position party, and 2.2% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party.

In addition, 55.8% of the respondents in the poll said they were completely certain they would go to polls if the election was held on July 21, 23.3% said they were somewhat certain, 8.1% said they were somewhat uncertain, 10.4% said they were completely certain, and 2.5% refused to answer.

Больше новостей о: election parliament Batkivschyna Party Servant of the People party Opposition Platform - For Life association snap parliamentary election European Solidarity Holos

Archive
News
SBI Opens Criminal Case In Connection With Delivery Of Low-Quality Body Armor To Defense Ministry 18:04
Ukrainian Military Start To Withdraw From Positions Near Stanytsia Luhanska 18:01
Cabinet Approves 8 Zelenskyy's Candidates For Governors 17:58
Cabinet Decides To Raise Pensions To UAH 2,000 For Women With Seniority Of More Than 30 Years And Men With Seniority Of More Than 35 Years From July 17:56
8 Zelenskyys Run For MP In Rada Election On July 21 - CEC 17:53
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky: The state must control customs and taxes so that all entrepreneurs are on an equal footing 09:54
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Zelenskyy Disappointed With PACE's Decision To Reinstate Russian Delegation’s Authorities In Assembly 12:54
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Law On Simplification Of Naturalization For Foreigners-Volunteers In Ukraine Will Take Effect On August 25 12:41
more news
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 12:40
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election 12:59
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok