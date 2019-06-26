45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositional Platform, 8.4% - Holos Party, 7.2% - European Solidarity And 7% - Batkivschyna At Parliamentary Election

45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Oppositi

A total of 45.3% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group, who are ready to take part in the parliamentary election, and have chosen sides, will support the Servant of the People party; 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.4% - the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk; 7.2% - the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 7% - the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party at the parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, a total of five parties are overcoming the 5-percent vote threshold.

Respective poll was conducted among 2,000 adult respondents in all Ukraine-controlled regions between June 20 and 24.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 45.3% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center will vote for the Servant of the People party; 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.8% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 8.4% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 6.8% - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the snap parliamentary election.

Therefore, based on the decision of those who have decided who to vote for and to take part in the parliamentary election, only five political forces are entering the new Ukrainian Parliament.

Respective poll was conducted among 3,000 adult respondents in the period of June 13-19.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.8%.

At the same time, in compliance with the poll conducted by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center, a total of 47.6% of the respondents intend to vote for the Servant of the People party, 12.4% for the For Life Opposition Platform party, 8.8% for the European Solidarity party, 8.7% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, and 6.8% for the Holos party.

In addition, 4.1% of the respondents in the poll said they would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 2.7% for the Civic Position party, and 2.2% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party.

In addition, 55.8% of the respondents in the poll said they were completely certain they would go to polls if the election was held on July 21, 23.3% said they were somewhat certain, 8.1% said they were somewhat uncertain, 10.4% said they were completely certain, and 2.5% refused to answer.