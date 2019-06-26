Court Cancels CEC's Refusal To Register All Candidates From Saakashvili's New Forces Movement

The Sixth Appeal Administrative Court of Kyiv has cancelled the refusal of the Central Election Commission to register all candidates from the New Forces Movement of former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have won. The court supported us. We are running for parliament," the politician said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Saakashvili intended to appeal against the refusal of the CEC to register all New Forces Movement's candidates.