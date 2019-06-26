Court Cancels Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has cancelled renaming of Moskovskyi avenue as Bandery Avenue, and Vatutina avenue as Shukhevycha avenue.

Chairperson of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Volodymyr Viatrovych, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Once full text of the court’s ruling is obtained, he intends to appeal against it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2016, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko signed the decision of the Kyiv City Council to rename Moskovskyi avenue as Stepana Bandery avenue.