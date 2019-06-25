Issue Of 1,000-hryvnia Banknote Will Not Affect Inflation - NBU

The issue of a banknote of 1,000 hryvnia will not affect inflation.

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Yakiv Smolii, said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The optimization of the banknote currency does not in any way affect inflation,” said Smolii.

Smolii also noted that the National Bank does not see the risks of pressure on the hryvnia rate and the increase in government bonds.

“The portfolio is now diversified. We do not see sharp pressure on the market,” he said.

According to him, it is not about increasing money in circulation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to introduce 1,000-hryvnia banknote from October 25 and withdraw 1-, 2- and 5-kopeck coins from the market from October.