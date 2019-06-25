subscribe to newsletter
  45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center To Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% - Batkivschyna, 8.4% - European Solidarity, And 6.8% - Holos
25 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:56
Politics
Ukrainian news
45.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center To Support Servant Of The People Party, 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% - Batkivschyna, 8.4% - European Solidarity, And 6.8% - Holos

A total of 45.3% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center will vote for the Servant of the People party; 12.1% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.8% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 8.4% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 6.8% - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the snap parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, based on the decision of those who have decided who to vote for and to take part in the parliamentary election, only five political forces are entering the new Ukrainian Parliament.

Respective poll was conducted among 3,000 adult respondents in the period of June 13-19.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.8%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 47.6% of the respondents in a poll conducted by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center and the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU), who have already decided to vote in the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21 and decided who to vote for, intend to vote for the Servant of the People party, 12.4% for the For Life Opposition Platform party, 8.8% for the European Solidarity party, 8.7% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, and 6.8% for the Holos party.

The results of the poll indicate that only five parties will overcome the 5% barrier to entry into the parliament.

In addition, 4.1% of the respondents in the poll said they would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 2.7% for the Civic Position party, and 2.2% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party.

In addition, 55.8% of the respondents in the poll said they were completely certain they would go to polls if the election was held on July 21, 23.3% said they were somewhat certain, 8.1% said they were somewhat uncertain, 10.4% said they were completely certain, and 2.5% refused to answer.

