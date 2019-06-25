subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine Recalls Representative At Council Of Europe Kuleba For Consultations
25 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:49
Ukraine Recalls Representative At Council Of Europe Kuleba For Consultations

Ukraine Recalls Representative At Council Of Europe Kuleba For Consultations

Ukraine has recalled the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe Dmytro Kuleba for consultations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin has written this in Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The CE (Council of Europe) has lost our confidence and it will be extremely difficult to restore it. From the leader of the efforts to protect human rights, the Organization has become a simple manager, moreover, mediocre. Therefore, we recall our ambassador to the CE for consultations. The strategy is clear, the tactics are also, but we'll finish shaping them together," he wrote.

Klimkin also thanked the Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the work and noted that the suspension of participation in PACE is quite a logical step.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, former President Petro Poroshenko appointed Dmytro Kuleba, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.

PACE renewed the rights of Russia in the Assembly.

The Ukrainian delegation to the PACE asked the Verkhovna Rada to consider the issue of the termination of the participation of the Ukrainian delegation in the work of the Assembly

