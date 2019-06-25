subscribe to newsletter
25.95 26.3
29.15 29.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October
25 June 2019, Tuesday, 12:58 21
Economy 2019-06-25T12:59:32+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From Octob

NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to introduce 1,000-hryvnia banknote from October 25 and withdraw 1-, 2- and 5-kopeck coins from the market from October.

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, coins of 1, 2 and 5 kopecks will no longer be means of payment in Ukraine and will be withdrawn from circulation from October 1, 2019.

Also, 25-kopeck coins will be gradually withdrawn.

From October 25, 2019, the National Bank will issue a banknote of a new high nominal value of UAH 1,000.

As a result, after completion of the process of withdrawing small coins and introducing new banknote into circulation, the value row of hryvnia will be reduced from 17 to 12 nominals.

According to him, it is precisely the row of 11-13 money values the most widely spread throughout leading countries in different parts of the world: from the United States, Canada, Great Britain to the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland and Australia.

Key reasons and benefits: user-friendliness; too considerable variety of banknotes and coins leads to confusion in wallets and takes too much time when making payments.

Taking into account the growth in the level of income and prices, Ukrainians no longer actually use coins of small values, but there is a need for a banknote of higher denomination than UAH 500.

In particular, coins of 1, 2 and 5 kopecks are rarely used in payments for goods and services and almost never return from circulation in the banking system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the National Bank of Ukraine disposed of 663 million of banknotes for USD 47.420 billion.

Больше новостей о: NBU money coin banknotes kopeck

Archive
News
NBU Decides To Introduce 1,000-hryvnia Banknote From October 25, Withdraw 1-, 2- And 5-Kopeck Coins From October 12:58
Zelenskyy Disappointed With PACE's Decision To Reinstate Russian Delegation’s Authorities In Assembly 12:54
Law On Simplification Of Naturalization For Foreigners-Volunteers In Ukraine Will Take Effect On August 25 12:41
PACE Reinstates Russia’s Rights At Assembly 12:32
Ukraine In Active Talks On New Cooperation Program With IMF 12:27
more news
The regulatory base for the launch of a new electricity market on July 1 is 100% ready - NEURC adopted the necessary regulations 17:32
Vasyl Khmelnytsky: The state must control customs and taxes so that all entrepreneurs are on an equal footing 09:54
Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary 13:18
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates 13:24
more news
Court Of Appeal Unblocks Tender For Position Of State Customs Service Head – Finance Ministry 17:35
Zelenskyy Relieves Zhytomyr Governor Hundych, Rivne Governor Muliarenko, Cherkasy Governor Velbivets, Appoints Acting Governors 18:02
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
SBI Asking Court To Arrest Police Officer Suspected Of Murdering Civic Position Activist Komarnytskyi In Vinnytsia 18:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok