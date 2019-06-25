subscribe to newsletter
25 June 2019, Tuesday, 12:32 17
Politics 2019-06-25T12:33:20+03:00
Ukrainian news
PACE Reinstates Russia’s Rights At Assembly

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has reinstated rights of the Russian Federation at the Assembly.

Press service of the PACE has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, respective decision was backed by 118 assembly members, 62 voted against and 10 abstained.

According to the report, the committee of ministers also supported the proposal to create a “joint response procedure” when a member state violates its statutory obligations or fails to comply with the basic principles and values advocated by the Council of Europe.

According to the proposal, such a procedure can be initiated by the Assembly, the committee of ministers or Secretary General, and everyone will be required to participate in a step-by-step process that may lead to suspension of the state’s work in the Assembly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson, Iryna Heraschenko, states that the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE has not obtained any support from the Presidential Administration.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, considers that Ukraine will take tough consolidated measures if the Russian delegation is reinstated in the PACE.

During her speech at the House of Commons, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, said she supported lifting of the sanctions from the Russian Federation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

During the debates, one of the members of parliament asked the prime minister if possible return of the Russian delegation to PACE worried her while Russia continues Crimea's occupation.

The Prime Minister said that Britain was not recognizing unlawful annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Besides, the Ukrainian Embassy notes that possible return of the Russian Federation to PACE would not help ordinary Russian citizens as Russian President Vladimir Putin does not respect the supremacy of law and that before returning to PACE Russia must show its respect to European values and the supremacy of law in the first place.

