Ukraine In Active Talks On New Cooperation Program With IMF

Ukraine is in active negotiations on a new cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova has told the Bloomberg agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said a new program might be signed for three years.

Markarova did not mention possible financing volume, however, added that the current program was signed for the period of the elections.

She noted that Ukraine is unlikely to enter international loan markets this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine considers it expedient to initiate new long-term program of cooperation with the IMF before the expiration of the current stand-by program.