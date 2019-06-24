Zelenskyy Appoints Leros His Adviser

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Geo Leros, the director, curator and founder of the Art United Us international artistic project, as his non-staff adviser.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 431 of June 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July the Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets appointed Geo Leros as his advisor.

Besides, Leros is running for the Verkhovna Rada under No. 23 on the list of the Servant of the People party.