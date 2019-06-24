subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800
24 June 2019, Monday, 18:10
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the salary of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairpersons of regional councils from UAH 15,400 to UAH 17,760

This is stated in the government resolution No.525 dated June 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the salary of the first deputy chairperson of the regional council, secretary of the Kyiv city council (UAH 15,540 instead of UAH 13,800) and deputies (UAH 13,880 instead of UAH 12,400) was increased.

The salary of mayors of cities with a population of over 1 million people increased to UAH 15,540 (it was UAH 12,200), the chairpersons of district councils in Kyiv - to UAH 14,270 (it was UAH 11,300), and the chairpersons of the other district councils - to UAH 14,000 (it was UAH 11,000).

The document also provides for an increase in the official salary for other heads of regional, district, city council and specialists of their offices, employees of the local government and prosecutors.

Besides, salaries have been increased for the rank of local government official.

So, for the 1st rank, the allowance will be UAH 1,000 of UAH 160, for the 2nd rank - UAH 900 instead of UAH 150, for the 3rd rank - UAH 800 instead of UAH 145.

The allowance for the 15th rank increased to UAH 200 instead of UAH 45.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the salary of the mayor of Kyiv from UAH 11,000 to UAH 15,400.

