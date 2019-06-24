PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has refused to debate the issue of bringing those responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014, to justice and the issue of holding Russia accountable for non-payment of its membership dues.

The relevant decision was made during PACE’s summer session on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Two requests for urgent debates were registered in PACE: the request for an urgent debate on "Putting an end to Russian blackmail: request to the Committee of Ministers to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its non-payment of membership fees" and the request for an urgent debate on “The obligation of all states to ensure that those who brought down flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 are brought to court.”

The PACE bureau did not recommend including urgent debates on the agenda of the assembly.

In addition, members of the assembly rejected a proposal to hold urgent debates.

Only 46 members voted in for of a debate on holding Russia accountable for non-payment of its membership fees while 77 voted against it.

In addition, 52 PACE members voted in favor of a debate on the downing of flight MH17 and 86 voted against it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Volodymyr Ariev of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, recently asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with the Ukrainian delegation to PACE to discuss the issue of preventing the return of the Russian delegation to the assembly.