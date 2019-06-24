Zelenskyy Relieves Zhytomyr Governor Hundych, Rivne Governor Muliarenko, Cherkasy Governor Velbivets, Appoints Acting Governors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ihor Hundych as the chairman of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, Oleksii Muliarenko as the chairman of the Rivne Regional State Administration and Oleksandr Velbivets as the chairman of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, and appointed acting chairmen of the administrations.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 424-430 of June 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The governors were dismissed due to the termination of the term of office of the President who had appointed them.

Deputy governors Yaroslav Lahuta and Ihor Tymoshenko will be temporarily fulfilling duties in the Zhytomyr and Rivne Regional State Administrations, respectively, and first deputy governor Taras Vysotskyi in the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, Zelenskyy dismissed 12 chairmen of regional state administrations, three acting heads of regional administrations and appointed 12 acting chairmen of regional administrations.

Later, Zelenskyy submitted candidacies for the posts of five chairmen of regional administrations for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers.