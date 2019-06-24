subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Of Appeal Unblocks Tender For Position Of State Customs Service Head – Finance Ministry
24 June 2019, Monday, 17:35 17
Court Of Appeal Unblocks Tender For Position Of State Customs Service Head – Finance Ministry

The Sixth Appeal Administrative Court has unblocked the tender for the position of the head of the State Customs Service.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 24, the collegiate body of judges of the Sixth Appeal Administrative Court considered the appeal submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within the case 640/6674/19, and ruled resumption of a tender for the post of head of the State Customs Service.

According to the report, the reason for such a decision was the plaintiff’s failure to prove the existence of grounds for its suspension.

"The obstacles for further selection of candidates for the post of head of the State Customs Service have been eliminated. The next step is: the National Agency for Public Service should gather and decide on the further course of the procedure," says the statement.

As earlier reported, the third and final stage of the competition for head of the State Customs Service were participated by three candidates - Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the University of Customs and Finance, Yevhen Harmash; First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Maksym Nefiodov, and Head of the Digital Economy Development Center non-governmental organization / an expert of the Center for Social and Economic Research CASE, Andrii Savarets.

According to the results of the last stage of selection, the competition commission will determine a candidate to recommend to the Government to the position of head of the State Customs Service.

After a decision is made to resume the competition, relevant procedures should be carried out taking into account the deadline.

According to Section 5 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine On Public Service, results of the competition are published no later than 45 calendar days from the date of receipt of information about the conduct of the competition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to split the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine into two standalone bodies: State Customs Service and the State Tax Service, and on March 6, 2019, it approved respective provisions on the said bodies.

