  • Kniazev Dismisses National Police Main Vinnytsia Region Department Head And Deputy Head Pedos And Sokirian Over Murdering Of Civic Position Activist By Police Officers
24 June 2019, Monday, 13:31 25
Politics 2019-06-25T02:15:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev has dismissed head of the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, Yurii Pedos, and his deputy, Serhii Sokirian, over the murder of Civic Position activist, Oleksandr Komarnytskyi, by police officers.

Kniazev has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that he satisfied the report of Pedos and appointed Ruslan Moroz as the acting head of the National Police Main Department in Vinnytsia region.

In addition, deputy head of the regional police Sokirian was dismissed from his post and from the police.

Instead, he appointed Ihor Mandrikovych, the head of the regional unit of internal security of the police.

In addition, four more heads of the district police department were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

As Ukrainian News reported, on June 23, the Civic Position activist died after being beaten by police in Vinnitsa.

He has been in a coma since June 11th.

The conflict occurred due to the fact that an activist of the Civic position allegedly refused to be a witness at the request of the police.

On June 22, the court placed under the house arrest a policeman suspected of beating Komarnytsky.

Больше новостей о: national police murder Serhii Kniazev Yurii Pedos Serhii Sokirian Oleksandr Komarnytskyi

